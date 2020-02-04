2014-2015 Cadillac CTS-V Sport Recalled Over Roll Pin Issue

GM will be issuing a recall to bring back their 2014 and 2015 Cadillac CTS-V Sport sedan after it was reported that the roll pins on the vehicle would crack.

The recall will affect about 2866 units and it was predicted that all those affected will need to get the faulty part to replace. Affected models were built from the 1st of July 2013 to the 15th of May 2015 which have roll pins that could fracture and break while the vehicle is in model causing more danger to the driving, passenger and other road users.

A report of the issue was submitted after a GM engineer noticed that there is a forum discussing the issue of V-Sports. An investigation started soon after leading to this recall.

Those affected will get their rear differential replaced with a new unit that has increased strength. Those affected will be informed after the 9th of March.