2015 to 2018 Porsche Macan Fuel Leak Leads To Recall

Porsche will be issuing a recall for their Porsche Macan after it was discovered that some vehicles might have been fitted with defective parts that would cause fuel to leak.

According to the report, the Porsche Macan fuel pump service cover can deflect and put pressure on the flow nozzle on the filter flange of the fuel pump. If this happens, hairline cracks could appear which would then allow fuel to sip out. If the leak happens near the engine, the vehicle could catch fire.

The recall will affect about 70,117 units of the Porsche Macans including the Macan S, Macan GTS, Macan Turbo and more.

Porsche has not revealed how they will be fixing these recalled models yet but recalls will start next month.