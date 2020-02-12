2016 Mazda CX-5: DRL Issues Leads To Recall

Mazda will be issuing a recall to bring back more than 35,000 units of the Mazda CX-5 after it was reported that there might be an issue with the DRLs

According to Mazda, the gasket used to seal the wiring harness on the LED module was not manufactured according to Mazda’s specification and will degrade over time releasing sulfur which will code the control circuit and cause the lights to not work properly.

There is also no alert when the lights go off so drivers won’t know that itis not working. The recall will affect the 2016 Mazda CX-5 models. Those affected will bet new harness gaskets and also an LED module replacement if there are signs of corrosion.

This will not be the first recall the 2016 Mazda CX-5 had with the last ones focusing on the steering and fuel filler pipe.