2019 -2020 Volvos Emergency Braking Failure Leads To Recall

Volvo will be issuing a recall to bring back some of their models after it was reported that there might be an issue with the automatic emergency braking system.

According to the notice, the AEB system which should detect objects in the vehicle’s path and brake to stop the vehicle is not detecting obstacles and stopping the vehicle when it should because of a software incompatibility issue.

Volvo models that will be recalled include the 2019 to 2020 S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, S90 L, V90, V90 Cross Country, XC40, XC60 and the XC90 which is everything Volvo model in production right now.

The issue will be fixed with updated software that should get the AEB to work as it should. Recalls will start on the 1st of May so owners should be notified soon.