2019 Chevrolet Silverado & GMC Sierra Recalled Over Brake Issue

GM will be issuing a recall for their 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra 1500 to fix an issue caused by a previous recall fix.

NHTSA reported that the last software update for the Electronic Brake Control Module could cause the brake assist to be disabled. The software was reprogrammed after it was reported that the EBCM could disable the ESC and ABS but the new software had its own error that is now disabling the EBCM.

GM is still working on trying to pinpoint the root of the issue and then to come out with another software fix for the vehicles. Owners of the affected units will be notified by February.

The recall will affect about 148,055 units of the vehicles that do not meet the standard Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard.