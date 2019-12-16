2020 Audi A6 Allroad: The Numbers Are Out

The Audi A6 prices for America has been announced. Here are all the details we know right now.

The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad will be offered with two trim options, the Premium Plus trim and the Prestige trim. The vehicle will come fitted with a unique grille in front with some aluminum accents on its bumpers. It will also be fitted with a set of 20inch wheels.

The air suspension fitted on the Allroad will allow it to rise a little higher. It also comes with hill descent control, tilt-angle sensors and four-wheel steering. On the inside, there will be a 12.3inch instrument display, 10.1 inch and 8.6icnh touchscreen for infotainment and climate control, four-zone climate control, power front seats, heated front seats and steering wheel and so much more.

There is also the 20th Anniversary Edition package that will give the vehicle a pale green exterior. The premium Plus will start from $66,895 while the Prestige will start off from $71,395.