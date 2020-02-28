2020 Audi SQ7: Price & Details Revealed

The price for the Audi Q7 45 was announced not too long ago and now Audi is ready to reveal the price of the 2020 Audi SQ7 model along with some additional details.

The Audi SQ7 will come with an updated exterior design and will be powered by a 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that will be offering about 500hp and 568lb ft of torque. On the outside, we will see it come with an updated front bumper, integrated splitter, aluminium-look mirror housings, logo illuminated door sills, quad exhaust pipes and more.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a new MMI touch and dual-touchscreen interface. Getting the Prestige version will get you a full-color heads up display, 19 speaker audio system and more.

There is also an optional Sport Package that will come with upgrades for the handling and rear axle. The 2020 Audi SQ7 will retail for $84,800 while the Prestige trim option will cost $91,395.