2020 BMW X5 M Competition Wants You To Hear It

The 2020 BMW X5 M Competition will have a lot more to offer in terms of its performance when it finally arrives thanks to the new engine that the vehicle will be fitted with. Here is what we know now.

The BME X5 M Competition will be fitted with a 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8 engine that will definitely be offering more than 600hp. The Competition model will also come with a few extra features including the M Sport exhaust system.

If you are wondering how the exhaust system will sound like when it arrives, you can check out the video clip below. The vehicle fitted with the M Sport exhaust system will be sporting a big quad exhaust with black-painted tips.

The choice to give it be loud is just next to the gear lever but we could not imagine why anybody would choose to keep it quiet.