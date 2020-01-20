2020 Chevrolet Blazer: What Did They Change

Getting the Chevrolet Blazer with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering 230hp and 258lb ft of torque is already a pretty nice way to start things off but Chevrolet is not looking to stop there.

It was reported that 2020 will also come with a long list of other upgrades when it arrives. On the outside, the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer will be getting some color options change. The Oakwood Metallic, Sunlit Bronze Mettalic, and Kinetic Blue Metallic is no longer an option now while the Bright Blue Metallic and Midnight Blue Metalic will now be offered as the no-cost option. Those willing to pay a little more can opt for the Iridescent Pearl Tricoat color.

What we won’t be seeing this time is the Sun and Wheels package as well. What customers will be getting as standard now is the engine stop-start feature although remote start will be offered as only an option now.

What do you think of the changes made to the 2020 model?