2020 Chevrolet Camaro Heritage Edition Announced, Don’t Get Too Excited

Chevrolet might have just confirmed that they will be offering a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro limited edition mode but you might not want to get too excited at this point.

The new Chevrolet Camaro Heritage Edition is said to be coming in with both coupe and convertible options with the Rally Green Metallic exterior color. The coupe model will also be fitted with white racing stripes and a set of 20inch wheels. No word on what the interior will look like.

The vehicle will also be keeping its engines so there is nothing too excited on that front. According to Chevrolet, there will only be 90 units of these models made and that all of the 90 will be offered in Japan so if you live anywhere else, you can forget about getting one now.

No word on whether this will be coming our way or not but we are keeping our fingers crossed.