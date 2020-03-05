2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Hybrid Might Actually Be Coming?

Although Chevrolet have not mentioned anything about working on a Chevrolet Corvette C8 Hybrid model, there have long been rumors that they could be working on one and it looks like the new official manual could also be supporting the rumor.

The official owner’s manual for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has just been released and in the manual, it showed that the hybrid version of a new mid-engine sports car could be coming soon.

The manual revealed a secondary fuse box in the transmission tunnel and the diagram showed that it features a fise for the Pedestrian friendly alert function and also a ;lithium-ion battery module.

The Pedestrian friendly alert suggest that there could be a hybrid model in the future that would also come with an electric-only driving mode. Of course, with no word from Chevrolet yet, we better take this all in with a pinch of salt.