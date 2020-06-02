2020 Chevrolet Corvette: Loses Some But Gains Some

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette will come with some offerings missing but at the same has a few other options available. Here is what we know now.

According to Corvette Forum, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette will be coming in without the HIgh Wing SPoiler now. It was explained that the option was removed due to a Supplier Restriction as their wing supplier had to shut down due to the pandemic.

MCT also added the complete aero kit for the Corvette will not be returning before next year. While that will be gone, the vehicle will now be getting a few other options including two new color options, new floor mat options, new indoor car cover, and more.

Based on the orders right now, it was reported that most customers opt to get the 3LT trim option and that Torch Red seems to be the top color option for now.