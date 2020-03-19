2020 Chevrolet Corvette Orders Put On Hold

GM will stop taking orders for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette now as they explain that the high demand and low supply is the main reason why they had to put things on hold for a while.

While the order books will be closed, for now, they added that they will open up the order book for the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette in May 2020. They added that there is the possibility that 2020 orders made by customers, sold or stock might not be produced as planned.

Although things will be slowing down on the side of the Corvette, the rest of the models will still be produced as normal.

Chevrolet is looking to start the production of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette on the 1st of September. The vehicle will be produce at the Bowling Green Assembly plant in Kentucky.