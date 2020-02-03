2020 Chevrolet Corvette: Package Axed Over Being Too Popular?

When the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette was announced, it was offered with three optional kits. Out of the three, two will only be offered later on while the RPO Code 5VM could be ordered for $4850.

With what it has to offer, fans clearly did not mind paying the additional $4K. It got so popular that Chevrolet might have decided to stop offering it. It was reported that Chevrolet has now stripped the aero kit from all orders while some customers have reported that they were informed that they will not be getting the package even though they requested from it.

It was explained that the move was made because they do not have enough parts and that Chevrolet is looking to let their people catch up first before possibly bring it back once more.

With the kits being so popular, we won’t be surprised if we start seeing a few options arrive in the aftermarket.