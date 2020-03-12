2020 Chevrolet Silverado & GMC Sierra Heads Back Over Brake Issue

About 20,000 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks will have to head back to their dealers as GM announces a recall for the vehicles.

The recalled will be affecting the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra 1500 after it was reported that there might be an issue with the brake system of the truck.

According to the reports, the brake-caliper bolts on the trucks were not heat-treated correctly which makes the bolt weaker than it should be. This means it has a higher chance of failing now, affected the brake performance of the truck and could possibly lead to a crash.

About 20,352 units in total will be affected by the recall. Those affected will be contacted by GM where they will be called in to get their trucks inspected and have the defective parts replaced with new parts for free.