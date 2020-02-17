2020 Chrysler 300: More Options Available

More details about the upcoming 2020 Chrysler 300 have been released including the new price list and offerings. Here is what we know right now.

The base model, the Touring RWD model will start off from $29,590 which is $120 more expensive than the previous model. Customers can also opt for the AWD option as well.

The Touring trim will also be offering with the Sport Appearance Package. The $1285 optional package will come with the 300S grille with black chrome surround, gloss black window surrounds, black headlights bezels, bright chrome wing badges with black inserts, 20inch Black Noise wheels, black LED headlights and more.

Customers will also get a new color option this time, the Frostbite white color that we’ve seen on the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger. Both Maximum Steel and Ceramic Grey will no longer be an option now.

There is also the Interior Appearance Group package which will come with feature slike bright pedals, premium floor mats and more. Those looking for more can also opt for the Red S Appearance Package trim option.