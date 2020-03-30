2020 Detroit Auto Show Is The Next To Get Cancelled

A few auto shows have already been canceled and now we can add the Detroit Auto Show to the list as well as the organizers announced that the event which was set to happen in June will now be canceled.

Not only is the show not going to happen but the venue will be converted into a field hospital for Michigan. This is the first year that the event which usually happens in January was pushed to June so that it does not clash with the other events but the concerns over the coronavirus pandemic have now caused the show to be canceled.

The organizers also added that The Detroit Auto Show will be returning to the TFC Center in June 2021. With the 2020 event canceled, it will mean that the Detroit Auto Show event will have a 2 and a half year gap since the last one was back in January last year.