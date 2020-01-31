2020 Dodge Durango SRT Going Dark

The 2020 Dodge Durango will be getting another exterior package option as Dodge announce the new Black package for the Dodge Durango SRT model.

As the name would suggest the Black package will add a few black and darker elements to the vehicle like the gray SRT badges on the grille, gloss black mirror caps, 20inch matte gray wheels, satin black Dodge logo, and gray Durano and SRT badge in the back.

Customers can also choose to add on the Redline stripe package that will add the matte black full-length stripes with red accent across. Also, the package will be called the Black package, customers can choose to have it with 10 other color options including Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Granite Crystal, Reactor Blue and more.

The Durano SRT Black package will cost buyers an additional $1495 to get while the Redline package will cost $1295.