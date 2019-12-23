2020 Ford Escape PHEV Price Revealed!

The prices for the upcoming 2020 Ford Escape PHEV have been released thanks to CarsDirect who got their hands on the guide and decided to show it to the world including the hybrid option.

The entry-level SE model will be coming in with a $34,235 price tag. The Escape SE Sport Hybrid model, on the other hand, will be coming in with some additional features like the 18inch aluminum wheels. Features like the adaptive cruise control and voice-activated navigation will also be offered as an option.

Then there is the SEL trim model which will come with more features like the seat coverings, fog lights, hands-free power liftgate, remote start, roof rails, reverse sensing and more. The top of the range Titanium trim will get leather-trimmed seats, park assist, Bang & Olufson audio, wireless charging and more.

The 2020 Ford Escape PHEV is set to arrive next spring and was expected to have 93hp to offer and 39miles of electric range when it arrives.