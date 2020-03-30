2020 GMC Sierra Price List Updated

The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 will be coming in with a long list of changes and on top of that, it looks like the GMC Sierra 1500 price tag will also be updated.

It was announced that the vehicle will be getting the new 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine which will now be offered as an optional engine for the base model, SLE, and the Elevation trims.

For the AT4 model, the all-weather floor liners will now be offered as standard on all trim models while the adaptive cruise control will be added to the Driver Alert Package II now and will be offered on the SLT, AT4, and Denali trim models.

The 2020 base model will also not be getting its Chrome Exterior Package option now that as the chrome bumpers will now be offered as standard features. As for the SLE will now get the Value Package which combines both the Convenience and Trailering package for only $380.

The SLT, AT4 ad Denali trims options will now be $200 more expensive than before.