2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid: Numbers Are Out

With the 2020 Honda CR-V coming in with a hybrid version, one of the important detail that fans would want to know is the numbers that the Honda CR-V Hybrid will be offered.

Honda did not reveal the fuel economy and price of the Honda CR-V when they first release it but they are now ready to drop those numbers. According to Honda, the CR-V Hybrid model will be offering 40mpg in the city and 35mph on the highway which is about 38mpg combined. This will put it a little below some of their rivals like the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Ford Escape Hybrid models.

While HOnda might not be able to beat them when it comes to its fuel economy, they do have an advantage when it comes to the price of the vehicle as it was announced that the base Honda CR-V Hybrid LX model will now retail for $28,870 which is lower than what their rivals are asking for, while the top of the range model, the Touring will retail for $37,070.

Would you pick the CR-V Hybrid over the others?