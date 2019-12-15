2020 Honda Fit Keeping Things Simple

The 2020 Honda Fit will be coming into the US with a few changes. Here is what we know right now.

The base Fit LX model will be fitted with a six-speed manual transmission. Features like the rearview camera, a liftgate spoiler, auto headlights, LED taillights, Bluetooth and more will be offered as standard this time around.

Those looking for a little more can opt for the EX trim which will come fitted with a CVT and will be getting the Sensing suite which will come with a long list of safety features. The EX-L will still sit at the top but the LX and Sport model will no longer be getting the Sensing suite now.

All models will come powered by a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated i-VTEC four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 130hp and will return 33mpg in the city and 40mpg on the highway.

The base model will now retail for $17,120.