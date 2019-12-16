2020 Honda Fit: Lower Trim Loses Out

Those that choose to pay a little less for the Honda Fit will have to live with not have the safety suite from Honda as the automaker reveals what the 2020 Honda Fit will be offered with.

The Honda Sensing suite will no longer be an option for the LX and Sport trim options now. The package is currently offered with safety features like the forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, and more.

While the LX and Sport owners will not get to enjoy it, those that get the EX or EX-L trim will get the package as standard. The EX will also be missing the manual option now with the LX and Sport being the only two trim with the manual option.

The base price will now start from $17,120.