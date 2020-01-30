2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Going A Little Further Now

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric will have a little more range to offer now but that is not the only change that we can expect to see on the 2020 model.

Hyundai has also revealed the new price list for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq model confirming that will trim options will be slightly more expensive than before.

The base SE model will now retail for $34,000, $2755 more than before while the Limited trim will be offered for $39,570. Do keep in mind that those are before the $7500 federal tax credit.

Of course, Hyundai is also offering a little more in return with the vehicle now fritted with a 38.3kWh battery back that will allow it to offer 170miles of range and 134hp output. The vehicle is also fitted with the Level 2 charging capability.

The Hybrid version will come with an 8inch infotainment display now along with features like the automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, automatic high-beam headlights and more. The Limited, on the other hand, will come fitted with a 10.25-inch infotainment display along with climate control, ambient lighting, lane centering, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, and more.