2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: New Price List Announced

The new price list for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid has been revealed. Here is what we know about the 2020 model.

Customers will get to choose from three trim levels starting from the base Blue model followed by SEL and to top it off, Limited. The Sonata Hybrid will be coming with standard features like the LED headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, electronic parking brake, and a long list of driving aids tech.

Powering the vehicle will be the 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 192hp and will come mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The engine will be paired with a compact electric motor. The Hybrid will offer about 50mpg in the city and 54mpg on the highway.

It was also confirmed that the plug-in option will not be offered this time. The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is set to arrive in June with the base price of $28,725.