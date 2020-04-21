2020 Hyundai Sonata Recalled Over New Feature

Hyundai will be issuing a recall to bring back their 2020 Hyundai Sonata after it was discovered that there might be an issue with their Remote Smart Parking Assistance features.

Called Smaht Pahk, the features were even featured in their Super Bowl ad but according to the report, there is now an error in the software and needs fixing.

It was explained that the issue was with the system’s “fail-safe” mode that was supposed to stop vehicle movement upon detection of system function but the error is causing the vehicle to continue moving to its last commanded direction even when a malfunction has been detected.

After pinpointing the issue, Hyundai is now ready to issue a recall to get the feature fix. The recall Will also affect the Nexo which is also fitted with the same remote parking features. The fix will include reprogramming the software for free.