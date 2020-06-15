2020 Jaguar XF: V6 Is The Way To Go?

The Jaguar XF will be getting a refresh and while Jaguar have not officially revealed anything yet, new spy shots have surfaced online giving us a better idea of what to expect when the 2021 model arrive.

From what we can make out, the vehicle will be getting an updated light, front fascia as well as a few more interior updates but that is not what Jaguar wants us to focus on right now.

The automaker has now announced that those looking to get the Jaguar XF will get an $11k discount if they opt for the V6 model. The V6 model will come powered by a 3.0-liter engine that delivers about 380hp and 332lb ft of torque. If the V6 is not your thing, the four-cylinder models will also be getting a $9k discount too.

The updated 2020 Jaguar XF will be coming in later this year.