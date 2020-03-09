2020 Jeep Gladiator: How Much Will That Cost You?

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator order guide has been leaked online so you can now see how much the vehicle will cost including the new Mojave model.

To own the new Mojave model, the vehicle will cost you about $43,875. This will get you a model with a reinforced frame, a wheelbase that is half-inch longer, and a wider track. The vehicle will also come with some 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio enables locking the rear diff up to 50 miles per four.

Powering it will be a 3.6-liter V6 engine that will be offering about 285hp and 260lb ft of torque. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it was suggested that the 3.0-liter turbodiesel will not be offered as an option.

The options list will also be getting a revised price list. Some popular features like the 8.4inch Uconnect infotainment system will now be offered for $1845 while the Premium LED Lighting Group will be offered for $1195.