2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Gets New Edition

Jeep does not seem to be satisfied with all the new versions of the Wrangler that they have been coming out with as they now have another version to offer.

JLWranglerForums reported that the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon will be getting a new Recon edition. According to the report, the vehicle will come fitted with the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four-cylinder engine that will be fitted with an eTorque mild hybrid assist system. The engine will be offering about 270hp and 295lb ft of torque and will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The special edition model will also be fitted with red seat belts, new LED headlights and taillights, fog lamps, Mopar bumper hoop in the front and back, 17inch machine-finished black wheels and more.

To get this, buyers will have to pay an additional $2755 on top of the Rubicon model bring the price up to $42,545 for the two-door model.