2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon To Get New Edition

There were reports suggesting that Jeep will be offering their Wrangler Rubicon with a Recon edition soon and now Keep has officially confirmed the news.

According to Jeep, the new Rubicon Recon edition will arrive as the most expensive Wrangler out there which a starting price of $42,875 for the two-door version and $47,875 for the four-door option.

The Recon edition will come powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine instead of the 2.6 liter V6 and will come mated to an automatic transmission.

On top of that, the special edition will also come fitted with Moab rock rails, steel bumpers in the front and back, 22inch all-terrain tires, Recon badge, hood decal, black body accents and more. On the inside, we will also see the red seat belts and soft-touch materials.

The Recon edition will also be offered with a long list of options that buyers can choose to add on.