2020 Kia Niro EV Will Cost More To Own

Those looking to get the 2020 Kia Niro will have to pay a little more to get it now as it was announced that the Kia Niro base price will be slightly higher for 2020 MY.

According to Cars Direct, the base Kia Niro EX EV will now retail for $40,210 with the $1120 destination charge included. The 2019 model was offered for $39,620. The Niro EX Premium trim on the other hand will retail for $45,710 now.

With the price hike, some people might expect to see some upgrades being made to the 2020 Niro EV model but according to Kia, the 2020 model will not be any update or changes as it was just given a refresh last year.

As nice as the Niro is, Kia fans have been waiting for the Kia Soul EV to arrive but as of now, there is no news on when we will be seeing it or how much it will be offered for.