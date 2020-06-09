2020 Land Rover Defender: Limited Numbers Available

The 2020 Land Rover Defender order books are finally open here in the US but you might want to act fast if you plan to secure yourself one.

According to Automotive News, only a limited amount of 2020 Land Rover Defender will actually make it over due to the fact that their Nitr, Slovakia plant was shut down for eight weeks due to the Coronavirus.

For now, dealers nationwide might get their hands on at least one Defender by the end of this month which might not be enough based on the demand for the Denger right now.

To combat the lack of test vehicles, Land Rover might offer to have a fleet of demo Defenders that they will be rotating between dealership which means you might still get a chance to test one out if you are lucky.

So far, these are al the information we have right now but hopefully, more will be revealed soon.