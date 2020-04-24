2020 Lexus GS 350 To Get Black Line

It looks like Lexus is finally ready to offer its 2020 Lexus GS 350 the Black Line Special Edition. The cosmetic package was offered on a few other Lexus models in the last few years.

On the outside, the vehicle will be fitted with a gloss black F Sport grille inserts, mirror caps, decklid spoiler, and more. The RWD model, on the other hand, will also get the gloss black F Sport wheels with orange breaks calipers.

The vehicle will be keeping its 3.5-liter V6 engine that will still be offering about 311hp and 280lb ft of torque. On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with Alcantara on the instrument panel, console, armrest, and carbon-fiber trim on the center console.

Accessories like the two-piece Lexus Black Line Zero Halliburton luggage set will also be offered. This includes the Zero Halliburton’s Edge Lightweight Collection, 22inch Continental Carry-on, and 26inch Medium Travel Case with linings embroidered with Intersect by Lexus spindle grille air.

There will only be 200 units of these models.