2020 Lincoln MKZ Price & Updates Announced

Time is almost up for the Lincoln MKZ but Lincoln still wants it to go out in glory as the automaker announces some of the updates and offerings that the 2020 model will get.

This year, the Lincoln MKZ will only be offered with five trim options instead of nine which means the base hybrid model, Reserve I in FWD and RWD, Hybrid Reserve II will no longer be offered anymore. The base model will now start from the FWD model with a $37,745 which is $755 more expensive than before.

Customers will get to choose from four new colors now including Blue Diamond Metallic, Crystal Copper Metallic, Ingot Silver Metallic, and Ruby Red Metallic. All models will be offered with the bright aluminum 19inch wheels with ebony pockets.

The 2020 model will also be offered with the Convenience Package which will come with voice-activated touchscreen navigation, power truck lid with soft close, telescoping steering wheel and more. Depending on which trim you get, you might be able to pick up the Elements, Luxury, Monochromatic and Magnetic package.