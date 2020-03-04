2020 Mazda 3 NHTSA Safety Ratings Now Out

NHTSA has now revealed its safety score for the 2020 Mazda 3. Unsurprisingly, the vehicle was given a five-star overall rating by NHTSA.

The entry-level model was a redesign for 2019 and managed to score top scores in its frontal crash, side crash, and rollover crash test. IIHS has also tested out the Mazda 3 and gave it their Top Safety Pick + rating.

All these could be because the i-Activesense safety technology system will now be offered as standard on the 2020 model. This will come with tech like forwarding collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking, dynamic brake support along with feature slike blind-spot monitoring, driver attention alert, automatic on-off LED headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers and more.

Despite all its offerings, the Mazda 3 sales have been dropping. It is believed that the publics’ interest in crossover could be the biggest reason why the sales numbers are going down.