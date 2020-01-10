2020 Mazda CX-3: New Tech Added

The 2020 Mazda CX-3 will come with a few new features to offer. Here is what we know right now.

The 2020 Mazda CX-3 will come in with only one trim version as Mazda makes room for the CX-30. While there will only be one option now, the Mazda CX-3 will be offered with more standard features now.

Customers will now get the forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and more as standard features now.

The vehicle will also be getting the automatic climate control, heads up display, rain-sensing wipers and LED exterior lighting as standard as well. With all these upgrades, the 2020 model will only cost $250 more than the base CX-3 last year. Of course, features offered on some of the higher trim options will no longer be available now.