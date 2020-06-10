Cars

2020 Mercedes GLA35 Price Tag Announced

Posted onAuthorStaff Reporter

The prices for the 2020 Mercedes GLA in the UK have been revealed so here is what we know right now.

The Mercedes GLA35 will be coming in with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that will be offering about 302bhp and 295lb ft of torque that will allow it to go from 0-60mph in 5.1 seconds with a top speed of 155mph.

The standard version will be priced at £32,640. Those opting to get the Sport trim option with the diesel engine will need to pay £1100 more. Standard features include a set of 18inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, 7inch infotainment touchscreen, and the dual-zone air conditioning.

We are still waiting for BMW to announce their AMG GLA 45 and GLA 250e plug-in hybrid price list.

Author: Staff Reporter

Always looking for something new to experience, NSEAvoice continues to head in the right direction of providing high quality and unbiased information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *