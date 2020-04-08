2020 Nissan Frontier: Lighter Model Won’t Be Late

With the pandemic forcing so many automakers to close down their plant, it is safe to assume that a lot of new models will be pushed back or delayed but according to Nissan, the 2020 Nissan Frontier is still on track to arrive on time.

The 2020 Nissan Frontier will be coming in with a 3.8-liter engine and is expected to arrive this spring and for now, it will still be arriving on time.

The new engine offering would mean that the vehicle will be more efficient and powerful compared to the older model that was powered by the 4.0-liter engine. The engine is also lighter than the old engine.

The engine will come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. As nice as it is, the next-gen 2021 model will take things one step further with a lighter and more aerodynamic design that will make it even more efficient.