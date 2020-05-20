2020 Nissan Frontier: Price Tag Revealed

We have already learned a little information about the 2020 Nissan Frontier but the price was kept a secret until now. According to Nissan, the base Nissan Frontier will start from $27,885.

The base model will be the King Cab rear-wheel-drive four-cylinder engine that will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The 2020 model will come with a few changes to the lineup as well with the Desert Runner trim and the SL trim option will no longer be available.

Nissan explained that the $2000 increase across the board was due to the new powertrain. Those looking for a four-wheel-drive option will need to start from the King Cab S model which starts off from the $30,775.

The 2020 Nissan Frontier will be coming in to compete with models like the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado, 2020 Ford Ranger, and the 2020 Toyota Tacoma. The 2020 Nissan Frontier will be arriving in July this year.