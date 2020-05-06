2020 Porsche Macan Turbo: Music To Our Ears

The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo will be coming in as the fastest Macan in the lineup. Not only will it have a lot of power to offer but it will also sound amazing not the road.

The Porsche Macan Turbo will come powered by a 2.9 liter twin-turbo V6 engine that will be offering about 434hp and 405lb ft of torque. With the Sport Chrono Package, the vehicle will only need 4.1 seconds to go from 0-60mph and will have a top speed of 167mph.

The engine will be mated to a seven-speed PDK transmission. The Porsche will also be fitted with the Sport Exhaust System which will give the vehicle its much desired dual exhaust sound. Drivers can choose to have it in the quiet mode or loud mode.

While it will be loud on the outside, things are certainly much calmer on the inside which might not necessarily be what their customers want as it feels too peaceful on the inside.