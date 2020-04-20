2020 Porsche Taycan 4S Modest Official Range Announced!

Porsche has officially announced the range of the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S model. The new numbers will make the Taycan 4S the best Taycan we have seen so far beating the Turbo and Turbo S in terms of range.

According to Porsche, the Taycan 4S will be offering about 203miels of electric range. While that number is already pretty impressive, the fans believe that the production model will have much more to offer when it arrives as we know Porsche’s numbers are always lower on paper.

The model that was tested by EPA was fitted with the Performance Battaeyr Plus option which cost an additional $6580 which comes with a93.4kWh battery pack. The standard model only comes with a 79.2kWh battery pack.

The Porsche Taycan 4S will be coming in with a 562hp engine. With the Launch Control, the vehicle will only need 3.8 seconds to go from 0-60mph. The base model will retail for $105,150.