2020 Seat Leon New Price Tag Announced

The price for the fourth-generation Seat Leon is now out and available for order. Here is what we know now.

Some people were surprised that the starting price was lower than the Skoda Octavia but that is only because the base model was offered right from the start. The Seat Leon SE which will be powered by a 1.0-liter turbocharged engine that will be offering 108bhp.

The base model will come with standard features like the LED headlights, automatic high-beam, keyless start, leather steering wheel as well as an 8inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Other trim options include SE Dynamic which will come with a 17inch alloy wheels, parking sensors, privacy glass and 10.25inch digital instrument display. The FR will be the top of the range model which will come with some cosmetic upgrades, LED taillights, sports seats, and more.

The base Seat Leon will retail for £19,855.