2020 Toyota Highlander Recalled For Engine Error

The 2020 Toyota Highlanders will be recalled as Toyota announced that there might be an issue with the engine on the vehicle.

According to the reports, the vehicle which is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine might have an error in its ECU, Engine Control Unit that might cut off the fuel supply during the start-stop period.

The recall will affect about 38,810 units of the vehicles with recalls expecting to start on the 24th of April 2020. The affected model all has start-stop tech that would shut off the engine and restarts it when the vehicle stop for a short time but the issue is causing the vehicle to not starting back up as the gas is not making it back to the engine.

The fix for the issue is an update to the ECU software so it should be a pretty quick fix.