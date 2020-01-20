2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Numbers Are Out

We got to see what the sportier Atlas crossover will look like last year when Volkswagen took the covers off the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport model and now they have released the price details for the upcoming model.

The Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport S will be coming in with a 235hp turbocharged inline-four engine that will come with standard features like automatic LED headlights and taillights, automatic windshield wipers, 6.5inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay, 18inch alloy wheels, blind-spot monitoring and more.

Those opting for the higher trim option will get additional features like heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, 8inch infotainment system and more. The SEL trim, on the other hand, will also get the heated steering wheel, memory seat, and more tech and features.

The base trim will retail for $31,565 while the top of the range SEL Premium R-Line model will retail for $49,015.