2021 Acura TLX: Covers Off Now

Acura has finally taken the covers off their 2021 Acura TLX model giving us all a clear look at what the new model will look like when it arrive.

When it comes to the design, the TLX did not go too far from the Type S concept which is nice since the concept was very well received. In the front sits the angular grille and on the side of it, the Acura Jewel Eye headlights and Chicane LED running lights.

In the back, the vehicle will be fitted with a similar taillight. It was also fitted with a set of 19inch wheels and a rear spoiler. The Type S model will come with additional features like the front splitter, rear diffuser, quad exhaust tips, 20inch wheels, and more.

Powering the Acura TLX is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine while the Type S will be getting a more powerful engine but we do not have all the details yet. On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a 10.2-inch display screen.

While the vehicle looks great on paper, it will not matter if the vehicle does not perform on the road.