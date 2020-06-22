2021 Acura TLX Gets New Airbag From Honda

Honda announced their new three-chamber front passenger airbag design last year and this year, we will see it first on the 2021 Acura TLX model.

According to Honda, the new airbag was designed to mitigate the risk of severe brain trauma associated with angled frontal collisions. After the TLX, the airbag will also be offered to other automakers though Autoliv, the auto supplier that worked with Honda’s R&D on the new airbag.

Honda is saying that the new airbag will be an advancement in airbag design. On top of getting a new airbag, the 2021 Acura TLX will also come with a long list of other safety features including the knee airbags, for the driver and front passenger.

While the vehicle have not been tested yet, the automaker seems confident that they will be able to get the Top Safety Pick+ rating from IIHS and five-start from NHTSA.