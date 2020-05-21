2021 Acura TLX Type S Making A Return

The Type S will be returning to the Acura TLX after the 10-year moratorium and here is what we know about the upcoming mode.

According to Acura, the updated Acura TLX design will be inspired by the Precision which we got to see back in 2016 as well as the Type S which Acura also showed off last year. The new teaser image show some of the curvy shape similar to what was seen on the Type S.

There is not a whole lot of details right now but they did say that the TLX will be the quickest, best-handling Acura in history with the Acura being on the top of it all.

It was added that the vehicle will be fitted with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine but that is all we know at this point. Some people were also hoping that the vehicle would come with a manual transmission option but we will have to wait and see.