2021 Audi Q5 Sportback: The Rumors Were Right

There were rumors and speculations about Audi looking to offer a Sportback version of their Audi Q5 and now it looks like those rumors were right after all.

New spy shots of the upcoming model seem to have confirmed a few details including the shape of the vehicle. From what we can make out, the Sportback model will come with an updated C-pillar. Most of the design features seem to match what the standard Q5 will be offered.

The Audi Q5 along with the Sportback model should be making its debut at the end of this year or maybe early next year. Powering it should be the same engine as the current models including the turbocharged four-cylinder and the turbocharged V6 for the S version.

As for the price, it is estimated that the Sportback will cost more but only by a little.