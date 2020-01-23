2021 Audi S3: What’s Inside That Counts

The Audi S3 is not really keeping the exterior of its 2020 model a secret but what we finally get to see now is the interior of the upcoming model. Here is what we have learned so far.

The latest spy shots showed off the clean-looking dash which is nice but then again, there seem to be too many angular corners that do not sit well with the fans. We are also seeing all the physical buttons instead of having touchscreen controls. The dual-screen infotainment system is also nowhere to be found.

Fans seem to be divided on the design as some seem to love the risk that Audi is taking with the angular design while others think that the interior looks very odd.

We know that the Audi S3 will not be coming into the US.