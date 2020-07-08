2021 Audi SQ5 Won’t Be Straying Too Far

We got to see what the 2021 Audi Q5 will look like and now, we get to learn a little more about the Audi SQ5 model which was spotted out in the open this week with barely any camo on.

While the changes are pretty minimal, there is no denying that Audi will be doing something to differentiate the two models. The SQ5 will be coming in with a quad-tips exhaust that actually looks real.

The SQ5 will be keeping the same wheel design. It was also revealed that the Audi SQ5 will be fitted with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine that will be offering about 349hp and 369lb ft of torque. This will allow the vehicle to go from 0-60mph in 4.7 seconds.

As for when the SQ5 will be seen, it should not take too long since the standard Audi Q5 is already out now.